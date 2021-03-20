



At least one billion naira is to be spent for the construction of 120 housing units of Kasuk housing estate by 2Cube Technologies Ltd in Kasuk community, Calabar Municipality LGA of Cross River State.

Chief Executive Officer CEO/Chairman of 2Cube Technologies Ltd, Engr. Udorah Henry, disclosed this Friday in Calabar during the official handing over of 5 hectares of land allocated to management of 2Cube Technologies Ltd by traditional rulers/youths of Kasuk community.

In a brief interaction with newsmen shortly after the clan head of Kasuk clan finished pouring libation in the parcel of land to appease their gods, at Jonathan By-Pass, Udorah five minutes drive to Margaret Ekpo international Ekpo, Udorah stated that the real estate developers would stop at nothing until the project is completed.

He enumerated houses to be developed by the real estate developers to include a 4 bedroom detached bungalow, 3 bedroom semi detached bungalow, 3 bedroom terrace duplex with attached boys quarters and others.

Among the facilities that would also be developed alongside the Garden Estate includes pave road,perimeter fencing, estate security,police post, CCTV surveillance, solar street light creche, solar street light, shopping complex and recreational centre.

The Abuja based estate developers who claimed to be working in partnership with the federal mortgage bank stated that, apart from developing 1000 housing units for the United Nations in Abuja, there are also developing some housing units for the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria FRCN Abuja, before extending its tentacles to Calabar so that they can be of help to Civil servants and residents of the state who might be in dire need to own houses of their own.





“What this entails is that the estate we are want to develop in Calabar, would be of help to civil servants and other residents who can benefit from the Kasuk gated estate.

” We are hitting the ground running, we will not stop until this project is completed. It is going to create an opening for this area. We are not just here to make noise nor to entertain people.

“The project is going to provide employment opportunity for both formal and informal skill people to have jobs to do thereby providing job opportunity for residents of the community. I urged every one to give us maximum corporation to enable the project to wind into a fruitful conclusion “. The CEO appealed.

In his earlier remarks, Clan head of Kasuk community, Ntoi Ededem Ayito 111, said, “We are donating this parcel of land to you for construction of the Garden Estate.

“Our believe is that some of our youths who are unemployed would be given an opportunity to work with you immediately you hit the ground running.

Earlier, Youth leader of the community, Prince Etim Ayito, stated that as youths they will always welcome discussion with the estate developers so long as they keep to terms of the partnership stressing that coming to develop a real estate in the community was a welcome development.