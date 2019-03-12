



Participating schools have fully embraced the online registration format leading to a record enrolment as a total of 56,073 students took part in Stage One of the 2019 Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools Mathematics TV Quiz Show, sponsored by Cowbell milk, the flagship brand from Promasidor Nigeria Limited.

This is a 34 percent increase over the 41,730 participants recorded in 2018 when the registration format went strictly online. Hitherto, it had been mixed of both manual and online registration.

The online format was introduced in 2016 to align with global trend in examination registration.

Abiodun Ayodeji, Marketing Manager, Promasidor Nigeria Limited, said that the online mode of registration was introduced in 2016 to improve the ease of participating in the annual Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools Mathematics TV Quiz Show and this has paid off with the new feat recorded in 2019. Also, he encouraged the schools to continue to support laudable initiative.

For the current year, Lagos State led the registration chart with 9,860 candidates, followed by Ogun and Oyo States with 4,687 and 4,195 respectively. The three states had been consistent in their lead over the last four years.

Rivers State, with 2,492 candidates, took the fourth position overall and first in the South South region, while Osun State with 2,471 candidates, Ekiti State (2,331 candidates) and Ondo State (2,071) occupied the fifth, sixth and seventh position respectively.

Anambra State led the five Southeast states by producing 1,810 candidates while Plateau State emerged the best in the North with a figure of 1,445.

The analysis also revealed that Sokoto State has 136 per cent registration increase over its enrolment for last year, while Adamawa State (110 percent), Gombe State (99 percent), Zamfara State (72 percent), Plateau State (68 per cent) and Edo State (67 per cent) followed in that order.

The result of State One examination is expected to be announced in June with the best 108 students (54 each for junior and senior categories) proceeding to Stage Two, which is the Television Quiz Show. That will be in a quiz format and further sub-divided into preliminary, semi-finals and final rounds.

The show will run in 13 episodes and aired on major television stations across the country.

Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria, Anders Einarsson had earlier explained during the flag-off of the competition that the ultimate prize for this year’s edition is N2 million and an all-expense paid educational excursion outside the country. The first and second runners-up will go home with N1.5million and N1 million respectively.

While the teacher of the top prize winner will be awarded N500, 000, those of the first and second runners-up will get N400,000 and N300,000 respectively.

Chinedu Mgbemena of Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Akinfoluhan Akinleye of The Ambassadors College, Ota, Ogun State are respectively the reigning senior and junior champions.