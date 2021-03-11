



Vir Biotechnology (Vir), a US company, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) have announced that their COVID-19 drug demonstrated a significant reduction in hospitalisation and death among patients during early treatment.

The companies announced the update in a statement on Thursday.

The drug, called VIR-7831, was said to have reduced hospitalisation or deaths among COVID-19 patients by 85 percent, compared to a placebo.

The companies said an independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) recommended cutting short the phase 3 trial of their monoclonal-antibody drug due to “overwhelmingly positive results”.

“The IDMC recommendation was based on an interim analysis of data from 583 patients enrolled in the COMET-ICE trial, which demonstrated an 85% (p=0.002) reduction in hospitalisation or death in patients receiving VIR-7831 as monotherapy compared to placebo, the primary endpoint of the trial, “the companies said.

“VIR-7831 was well tolerated.”





They added that the drug remained effective against various coronavirus strains, including the UK, South African, and Brazilian variants.

“These exciting data with a single antibody against a conserved epitope bring us one step closer to delivering an effective new solution to patients around the globe,” George Scangos, Vir CEO, said.

“The dual-action design of VIR-7831 to both block viral entry into healthy cells and clear infected cells, as well as its high barrier to resistance, are key distinguishing characteristics. “

The companies plan to apply for the emergency use authorsation with the US Food and Drug Administration, as well as similar authorisations in other countries.

VIR-7831 is a manufactured version of antibodies derived from the immune system.

It is based on an antibody found in a patient who recovered from severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (SARS), which is caused by a virus in the same family as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.