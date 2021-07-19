COVID-19: Adamawa government cancels Eid-el-Kabir Sallah homage

The Adamawa government has cancelled the 2021 Eid–el–Kabir Sallah homage due to COVID-19 pandemic.

This is contained in a statement by Prof. Maxwell Gidado, Chief of Staff to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri on Monday in Yola.

He said the cancellation was to ensure full adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

“I am directed to inform the general public that this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Sallah homage on Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri would not hold, hence it is suspended.

“The governor advised that all Sallah prayers could be held on Eid praying grounds and community Mosques in strick compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

“The protocols include wearing of facemasks and observing physical distance in order to curb the spread of the disease,” he said.