Courts fixes date for ruling in Sheikh El-Zakzaky’s no-case-submission

A Kaduna High Court on Thursday, fixed July 28 for ruling in the No-case-submission filed by the leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat.

Justice Gideon Kurada fixed the date after the prosecution and counsel to the defendants, addressed the court on the no case submission prayer.

Mr Femi Falana, SAN, and lead counsel to El-Zakzaky, who spoke to reporters shortly after the adjournment, prayed the Court to rule in favor of his clients.

“The prosecution and the defence addressed the court on the the no-case-submission prayer.

” We did indicate last time that even though the prosecution called 15 witnesses, we felt that no case has been established to warrant our clients being in court.

” In other words, we addressed the court that there is nothing to defend.

“The court took our addresses and fixed July 28 for ruling on the No-Case-Submission,” Falana said.

Mr Dari Bayero, lead Counsel in the “secret trial” had at the close of their submission, on March 31, prayed the Court to sentence the defendants.

Bayero had asked the court to over rule the defence, and sentence Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat as provided by the law.

“We are satisfied with the way the case has gone so far, we have presented 15 witnesses, including Army Generals, who are key actors and players that led to the filing of the case against the IMN leader.

“One of our prayers are that the court should over rule the No-Case-Submission, over rule the defence, convict the defendants accordingly, and pass the necessary sentence as provided for in the law,” Bayero said.

The Kaduna State Government charged El-Zakzaky and Zeenat with eight counts, bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace, among other charges.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.