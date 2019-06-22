<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Court in Bauchi has restrained the factional Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Kawuwa Shehu Damina and his Deputy Tukur Ibrahim against parading themselves as the state assembly’s Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

The Order of Interim injunction was granted by the Presiding Judge, Justice A.M Karin Madaki, on Friday, following an application filed by Abubakar Suleiman and 12 other lawmakers.

The application was filed against Bauchi State House of Assembly, Bauchi State Attorney General, Kawuwa Shehu Damina, Tukur Ibrahim, and 16 others as defendants, on June 21st, 2019.

The Judge ruled thus: “Having listened to the learned Counsel to the Plaintiffs/Applicants Ben Ogbuchi, ESQ, Mukhtar A. Usman ESQ, O.P Egbe-Okpenge, ESQ move the Court in terms of their motion Ex-Parte dated and filed on 21/06/2019.

“I hereby ordered that and Order of Interim Injunction be and is hereby made, restraining the 3rd and 4th Respondents/Defendants from parading themselves out and /or parading themselves, purporting to act in whatever manner as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly respectively pending the determination of the Motion on Notice,”the judge ruled.

He later adjourned the matter to July, 2nd, 2019 for Motion on Notice.

Kawuwa Shehu Damina and Abubakar Suleiman emerged Speakers from separate inauguration held by the two factions of members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly on Thursday, June 20th, 2019.

11 members, comprising eight from the PDP, one from NNPP and two from the APC, elected Abubakar Suleiman as Speaker and Danlami Ahmed Kawule of the PDP as his Deputy.

On the other hand, the other 20 APC lawmakers at a separate inauguration at the premises of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, elected Kawuwa Shehu Damina as Speaker and Tukur Ahmed as his Deputy.