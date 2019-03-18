



The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Monday, affirmed the dismissal of three policemen, who were sacked for receiving 5,000 dollars as bribe.

Joseph Okan and Joshua Madami, who were both Inspectors and Cyprian Nwankwo, a Sergeant, were dismissed on grounds of misconduct and receiving bribe.

They thereafter approached the court to challenge their dismissal by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Justice Rakiya Haastrup, said that the claimants, challenged their dismissal as unlawful, claiming that the rules of Police Act were not followed before their dismissal.

She however said the failure of the claimants to tender their employment letters was detrimental to their case.

Haastrup held that “from the totality of evidence adduced by the claimants, they failed to prove their employment with the defendant, the terms and conditions also regulating their employment.

“Also, how the defendants have breached the said terms and conditions of employment, which is now left to speculation and which is unacceptable in law,” she added.

The judge further held that the law required that a party who alleged unlawful termination of employment must establish his case.

She said it was the responsibility of the claimants to prove their unlawful dismissal, before they can be entitled to the reliefs they sought.

She also held that there was no evidence before the court brought by the claimants to support their claim of unlawful dismissal.

The judge said that all the reliefs sought by the claimants in the suit, failed in its entirety and accordingly dismissed the suit.

The claimant’s counsel, Ginika Chinemere, had urged the court to declare her clients’ dismissal as unlawful, reinstate, pay their salaries and allowances from the time of their dismissal.

The counsel also sought payment of N500 million as damages for the claimants.

Chinemere equally averred that claimants who were detained on allegation of receiving bribe were kept in police custody and refused bail.

She added that when they were eventually charged to court, the court found them not guilty.

Joined in the suit as co-defendant, was the Police Service Commission.