Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Chief Acho Ihim, may be heading towards an avoidable collision with the court, if he fails to appear to answer to the alleged fraud case levelled against him.

Already, the Okigwe High Court presided over by Hon Justice Ben C. Iheka has warned that he would not hesitate to issue a bench warrant against the Speaker if he fails to appear in court at the next adjourned date.

Chief Ihim, Ben Ndulor, Damian Ibe, Michael Chimezie and Dr. Alexander Onwuzuruike (now late) were jointly accused of unlawfully and fraudulently forging and raising payment voucher for N18,680,000, in the name of Engr. Eke Peter Chimezie, a former Head of Works Department, Okigwe Local Government.

The accused persons, who were Council Chairman, Treasurer, Cashier, Works Superintendent and Director of Administration and General Services, DAGS, respectively, in Okigwe Local Government, were arraigned in suit number HO/12C/2010.

They were said to have, by virtue of their alleged crime, committed an offence punishable under Section 476(2)(n) of the 1990 Criminal Code Act Cap 77 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.