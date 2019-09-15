<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Abuja High Court on Thursday summoned Baze University, Abuja over the refusal to review the appropriate results 19A semester result in MSC 801, Theories of Mass Communication and MSC 803, Research Methods of Mass Communication belonging to Leo Ekpenyong.

The Court summon made available to newsmen on Saturday and taken out by Yakubu Philemon noted that the defendant’s refusal to accede to the claimant’s request for review of his 19A semester result in MSC 803,Theories of Mass Communication and MSC 803 Research Methods of Mass Communication was contrary to the provision of paragraph 2.9 of the Baze University Abuja policies, procedures and regulations as contained in the student’s handbook 2011.

“Let, Baze University Limited of Plot 686 Cadastral Zone COO, Kuchigoro, Behind National Judicial Institute, Abuja, FCT within 42 days after service of this summons on it, inclusive of the day of such service, cause an appearance to be entered for them to this summons which is issued upon the application of Leo Ekpenyong.

The summons which reads in parts noted that by virtue of the provisions of paragraph 2.9 of the Baze University Abuja Policies, Procedures and Regulations, the defendant is bound to arrange and convene an academic appeal Panel for considering of the complaint by the claimant on the claimant’s 19A semester results.

It further reads: “An order compelling/directing the defendant to arrange and convene an academic appeal panel in respect of the complaint by the complainant on the claimant’s 19A semester result in MSC 801 Theories of Mass Communication and MSC 803 Research Methods of Mass Communication.

“An order of this Honourable Court, directing the defendant to set up an independent panel of examiners, as Commission and globally acceptable practice, in accordance with paragraph 26 of the Baze University Abuja Policies, Procedure and Regulations Students’ Handbook, 2011.

“General damages in the sum of N20, 000,000 (Twenty Million Naira) for all the psychological trauma caused by the refusal of the defendant to review the result of the plaintiff.

“Whether the defendant’s Academic Appeal Panel will not be biased in its arbitration, taking into consideration the refusal of the defendant to respect and abide by the provisions of paragraph 2.9 of the Baze University Abuja Policies, Procedures and Regulations Students Handbook 2011 as enacted by the defendant.

It will be recalled that the claimant, a lawyer by training and a First Class graduate of Communication Studies having explored all available internal remedies within the University, initially dragged Baze University before the National Universities Commission NUC, whereupon he was advised to seek redress before the temple of Justice.