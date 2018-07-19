The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Thursday struck out a suit filed against the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), for failure of claimants to prove their membership of the union.

The claimants, Jamilu Abubakar and Lawal Abdullahi, instituted the suit challenging the membership of Oil & Gas Suppliers (OGS) and Surface Tank Kerosene Dealers (SUTAKED).

The claimants had sought a declaration that OGS and SUTAKED were not members of NUPENG.

The claimants through their counsel, Ikechukwu Imeto alleged that OGS and SUTAKED were employers and not workers as stipulated by the constitution of NUPENG.

Imeto prayed the court to declare OGS and SUTAKED as non-members of NUPENG.

Justice Sanusi Kado in his judgment, held that the claimants lack the locus standi to institute the action against NUPENG and accordingly dismissed the suit.

According to Kado, “locus standi is the ability of a party to demonstrate sufficient interest, legal right and evidence to the court that their civil rights are being infringed upon.”

Kado said evidence before the court showed that the claimants were not members of the union; therefore, they lacked capacity to institute a legal action against it.

”All documents, i.e. identification cards and payment of monthly dues tendered before the court to prove membership are hereby discountenanced as they are photocopies.”

Originals of these documents were never brought to be sighted by the court and no reason was ever given,” Kado said.

The judge also said the claimants could not prove that they ever participated in any election of the union.

He said the decision to institute a suit challenging the membership of the OGS and SUTAKED should have been brought by members who fulfill their financial and other obligations to the union.

The defendant’s counsel, Anthony Nwanchukwu, said the claimants were not bona fide members of the union as members needed to fulfill certain obligations beyond possessing photocopies of identification cards.