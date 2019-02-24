



An Enugu State High Court holding at Nsukka Judicial Division before Justice A.O Onovo has struck out the case instituted against Rev. Fr. Paul Martins Obayi and 20 others by a factional group in Nguru community over locus standi.

The factional group (plaintiffs), under the umbrella of Nguru Concerned Citizens (NCC), had, in suit number N/12/2018 instituted at the High Court, sought perpetual injunction restraining Obayi and others (defendants), workmen, agents, privies, heirs from trespassing on the land situate at Obelibe, Ogbagu Nguru for the purpose of establishing a private university in the area and N50 million general damages for trespass .

Nguru community had an endorsed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Obayi of the famous Okunerere Catholic Adoration Ministry, Nsukka to establish private university in the area while the factional group headed to the High Court claiming, ownership of the land in question.

Onovo, in his ruling after hearing the submissions of the parties involved, ruled that the 20th and 21st (Ugwu Nwa Ogbu and Eleje Onah) were dead, saying an action cannot be instituted against dead persons.