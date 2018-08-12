A Lokoja High Court has granted an order of interlocutory injunction restraining Chief Solomon Owoniyi from parading himself as the Obaro of Kabba or taking any steps relating to the position of the Obaro pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by another aspirant to the throne.

The court presided by Justice M M Gwatana also ordered the Kogi State government and the state chieftaincy council, who were joined in the suit, to stop any further action to recognise Owoniyi or any other person, except from the Ilajo royal family, as a person that has the right to the title of Obaro of Kabba pending the hearing and determination of the motion of notice.

The Ilajo Royal family had approached the court challenging the announcement of Chief Solomon Owoniyi as the new Obaro of Kabba on the grounds that he is not a member of the royal family and therefore is not fit to ascend the throne.

The three ruling houses concerned, Mokelu, Ajinuhi and Ajibohokun, of the Ilajo royal family had, shortly after the appointment of Owoniyi, vehemently rejected the state government’s choice of Owoniyi as “politically motivated and an aberration of the traditional and cultural norms of Owe-Kabba people.

The case was adjourned to September 4 for the hearing of the motion on notice