A High Court in Kano on Tuesday granted an interim injunction to stop the state government from taking any action on the emirates controversy without consulting the current council emirate.

This follows the decision by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to sign a new law approving the creation of four new emirates and the appointment of first-class emirs for each of them.

The law also establishes the council of chiefs.

Following the new law, some Kano kingmakers filed an ‘ex-parte’ motion at the High Court and Justice Ahmed Badamosi granted the interim order while the main suit continues.

The case was, thereafter, adjourned to December 17.

The court had previously declared as illegal an attempt by Ganduje to create the new emirates.