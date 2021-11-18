Two in court for ‘stealing’ goods worth N1.2m

Two men, Samuel Oluwadare, 21 and Damilare Anifowose, 27, were, on Thursday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing goods worth N1.2 m.

The defendants, of unknown addresses, are facing a charge of stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendants and two others at large committed the offence between August and November in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendants and two others at large stole throwing pillows, yards of cotton, pieces of pillows, bedspreads, cotton poles and pieces of the duvet, among others, all totalling N1,245,000, property of one Kolawole Olaniyi.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Counsel for the defendants, Emmanuel Sumonu, urged the court to grant them bail in a liberal term, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The prosecutor, however, opposed the bail application sought by the counsel, saying that it should not be in a liberal term because of the nature of the defendants’ offence.

The Magistrate, Mojisola Salau, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N200,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Dec.15, for hearing.