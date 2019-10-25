<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has set aside a bench warrant issued for the arrest of a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke.

The court had on April 17 issued the warrant against Adoke, a former Minister of Petroleum, Dan Etete, and four others over the OPL 245/Malabu affair.

Justice Danlami Senchi, while nullifying the warrant of arrest issued on April 17, 2019 said the application was meritorious.

He agreed with the Applicant’s counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), that the order was issued without jurisdiction of the court.

He held that the defendants had not been served with the information charge when the order was made.

However, efforts to get the court to strike out the names of the 4th-9th defendants from the charge proved abortive as the judge refused their prayer.

Ozekhome had asked the court to set aside the order on the grounds that the court was misled.

He also asked the court to strike out his name in the suit the Federal Government filed against Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited and 10 others.

Ozekhome had submitted that the order for Adoke’s arrest was issued in breach of his right to fair hearing as guaranteed by the constitution.

He added that Adoke was neither served with the charge sheet and proof of evidence, or any other summons in respect of the criminal charge pending before the court.

He had submitted that the warrant for the former AGF’s arrest was issued without jurisdiction and ought to be set aside.