A Magistrate court sitting in Lagos on Monday sentenced Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband Abdulrasheed Bello a.k.a JJC skills to 14 days community service each.

They are to serve three hours per day excluding Saturday and Sunday.





They must each visit 10 public places to educate people on the consequences of not complying with directives on Coronavirus.

The court also directed them to pay a fine of N100,000 each.