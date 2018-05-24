A Federal High Court sitting in Benin-City has remanded former PDP governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Chief Dan Orbih, a former Deputy Governor, Mr, Lucky Imasuen, a former member of the House of Representatives, Tony Azegbemi and Efe Anthony, in prison.

They are to remain in custody pending when they meet their applications for bail.

Ize-Iyamu and others were arraigned, on Thursday, by the EFCC on an 8-count charge of laundering the sum of N700 million.

Justice P.I Adjokwu ordered that they be remanded in prison after rejecting a plea by counsel to Ize-Iyamu, Charles Edosomwan, that they be kept in the custody of the EFCC.