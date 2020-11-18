The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the revocation of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT)’s bail.

Justice Okon Abang, who gave the order in a ruling, also issued a bench warrant for Maina’s arrest anywhere he is sighted.





The EFCC’s Lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, while making the applications, had told the court that the former pension boss, who was granted a bail in the sum of N500 million with a surety in the like sum who must be a serving senator, had jumped bail.