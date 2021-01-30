



The Kaduna State High Court has vacated its order directing the Nigeria Correctional Service to release Zeenat, the wife of the embattled Shi’ite leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, for coronavirus treatment.

The trial judge, Justice Gideon Kurada had ordered the authorities to immediately treat her for coronavirus.

Members of the IMN had last week renewed calls for the release of El-Zakzaky and his wife, claiming that Zeenat had tested positive for COVID-19 inside the Kaduna Correctional facility where they were being detained since 2015.

Justice Kurada had given the order during the secret trial of the Shi’ite leader and the wife, following confirmation by both the Prosecution and the Defence counsels, Christ Umar and Femi Falana (SAN) that Zeenat tested positive for coronavirus.

But on Friday, the court revoked the initial order of her release after an oral application by H.G. Magashi from the chambers of Falana, who claimed that the defendant has regained her health from COVID-19.





The court order read, “Upon an oral application moved by H.G. Magashi, Esq. holding the brief of Femi Falana (SAN), counsel for the first defendant and of Edwin Inegedu, Esq., counsel for the second defendant applying for an order vacating an earlier order made on 26th January 2021 for the second defendant to be taken to a government hospital for treatment.

“The situation has changed as the second defendant regained her good health upon the unfettered access to medical facilities granted her by the correctional services centre, Kaduna.

“It is hereby ordered that the application is granted and the order of court made on 26 January 2021 is hereby vacated.”

The Shi’ite leader and wife are facing trial on eight-count charge bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disruption of public peace, among others, following the clash with the Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State, in December 2015.

El-Zakzaky, wife and other members of the group had been in detention since 2015 despite court rulings that the IMN leader be released.