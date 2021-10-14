An Abuja High Court has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending Chief Dan Orbih, the party’s national vice chairman (South-South).

In an ex-parte order on Thursday, the presiding judge of the court, Justice A. O. Adeniyi, ordered the PDP not to act on the resolution of a group calling itself Edo North Leaders/Stakeholders suspending Orbih, which was ratified by the Edo chapter of the party.

The court said the interim injunction holds pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The court directed that the order be served on the PDP forthwith, even as he adjourned hearing of the suit till December 10

Newsmen report that the Edo State chapter of the PDP had last Monday ratified the suspension of Orbih and others accused of sabotaging the interests of the party.

Their suspension was reportedly ratified by all PDP leaders across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state during an enlarged meeting of leaders of the party in Benin.

Motion for ratification of their suspension, which was moved by a chieftain of the party in Oredo, Mike Nosa-Ehima, was seconded by a leader of the party from Etsako West council, Sylvanus Eruaga

“All those that have refused to allow the party (Edo-PDP) to grow are being suspended, in the interest of the PDP”, Nosa-Ehima had said.

Dissatisfied with the action, Orbih, in the suit marked FCT/HC/CV/2646/21, which he filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Godwin Obla (SAN), queried the constitutionality of his suspension.

Pending the determination of the suit, Orbih filed a motion ex-parte for an order barring the party from giving effect to his suspension.

The PDP was cited as the sole defendant in the matter.

In his ruling on Thursday, Justice Adeniyi said he took into account an affidavit that was deposed in support of the suit by one Mr. Ode Aoyi, as well as the submission by the counsel, M. O. Onyilokwu.

“Accordingly, interim order of injunction is hereby made restraining the Defendant at any level of its organs or howsoever described, from giving effect to, recognizing or acting upon the resolution of a group calling itself Edo North Leaders/Stakeholders of the Defendant made on October 7, 2021, purporting to suspend the Applicant from the party and which resolution was purportedly ratified by the Edo chapter of the Defendant without due consideration to the provisions of Article 57(1)- (7) of the Constitution of the Defendant, pending the hearing of and determination of the motion on notice,” Justice Adeniyi held.