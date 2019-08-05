<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has restrained the National Assembly, the Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) from interfering or sealing up the Edo State House of Assembly.

He granted an ex-parte application filed by the Edo State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker Yekini Idiaye and a member Henry Okhuarobo, who represents Ikpoba-Okha constituency.

Justice Mohammed also ordered the Clerk of the National Assembly, Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker from interfering or taking over the Assembly’s legislative functions.

The court barred Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki from issuing any fresh proclamation for the state Assembly pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The court granted four orders of interim injunctions and adjourned until August 16 for further hearing.

The court restrained the Inspector-General of Police and the State Security Service or their agents or officers from sealing up the Assembly or obstructing the plaintiffs in whatever manner in the performance of their constitutional duties as members of the Edo State House of Assembly.

R.O. Isenalumhe and Kingsley Idahosa are the plaintiffs’ counsel.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker are the first, second and third defendants.

The Inspector General of Police, the State Security Service and the Governor of Edo State are the other defendants.

The judge granted “an order of interim injunction restraining the first to third defendants/respondents, their servants, agents, Officers or privies from interfering or taking over the legislative functions of the Edo State House of Assembly pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.”

The fourth order reads: “The plaintiffs/applicants are granted an Order of Interim Injunction restraining the sixth defendant/respondent from issuing any fresh proclamation for the holding of another first session for the Edo state House of Assembly pending the hearing and the determination of substantive suit.”

The Edo State House of Assembly has been embroiled in a political quagmire due to the refusal of some members said to be loyal to former Governor Adams Oshiomhole to be inaugurated on the date Governor Obaseki of Edo State issue a declaration.