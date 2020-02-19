<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Suleiman Baba Na Mallam, has restrained Kano State Anti-Corruption and Public Complaint Commission from further realising any indicting report against Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II, until the hearing of the suit on notice.

When the case resumed on Wednesday, the trial Judge granted leave for counsel of the Emir and 4 other plaintiffs, Suraj Sa,ida, SAN, to present an ex-parte application, which sought the court to restrain the anti-corruption agency from continuing with its investigation against Sanusi over the alleged misappropriation of over 3.5 billion fund.





The money was said to have been appropriated to the Kano Emirate counsel by Kano State Government.

It could be recalled that the Emir of Kano Muhd Sanusi II, approached the court praying it to quash a report made by the chairman of Kano State Anti-corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, which alleged that the Emir embezzled over 3.4 billion naira.

Barrister Yahaya Isa Abdurrashid, one of the counsels to the Emir, expressed gratitude for having their prayers adopted.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Namallam adjourned the case to the 10th of March 2020 for further hearing.