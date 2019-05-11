<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Nasiru Saminu has restrained Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje from appointing four new emirs for the newly created emirates in the state.

The court also ordered the state government to suspend any move for demarcating the new emirates pending the determination of a case filed before it by the minority leaders of the state House of Assembly.

It was learnt that the Minority Leader and Minority Whip of the House, Hon Rabi’u Saleh Gwarzo and Hon Babangida Yusuf Sulaiman challenged the procedures followed in creating the four emirates.

Confirming the development to our reporter, Hon Gwarzo said, “We challenged the creation of the new emirates in court because the procedures followed by the House were illegal. The days and times and entire processes did not conform with ethics of the House, hence our decision to challenge it in court.

“We have secured a court order in that respect and it will soon be made public. We will not allow this matter to die just like that. Due process must be followed in all undertakings of the House.

“We have rules and regulations governing the conduct of any activity by the House and we will not allow anybody to deviate from the rules of the House.”