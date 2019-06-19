<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has been restrained by a Federal High Court sitting in Kano from acting on the preliminary report of investigation on the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission.

The anti-graft agency had, a few weeks ago, presented a preliminary report to the governor accusing the monarch of misappropriating funds belonging to the Emirate Council, in addition to obstructing the ongoing investigation of the commission.

The court presided by Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu gave the order on Tuesday in a motion ex parte filed by Emir Muhammadu Sanusi against the commission, the Attorney General and the governor of the state.

The motion was supported by an affidavit sworn to by Dan Buran Kano and Chief of Staff to the Emir, Muhammad Sanusi.

The court directed that the restraining order be served to the respondents (defendants) in the suit through a publication in the Daily Trust newspaper or on the Attorney General of Kano State while the case was adjourned to June 28, 2019, for the hearing of the motion on notice.

It would be recalled that the Kano State Public Compliant and Anti Corruption Commission had boasted that no court in the land could stop it from the ongoing investigation against the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Mohammadu Sanusi.

It also acknowledged, in the same press release, that the commission was yet to receive any court order stopping it from conducting its statutory responsibilities.

“Generally, nobody issued a court asking us to stop investigations or to stop any further activities and we believe that it is not even within the powers of the court to stop a statutory agency from performing its statutory responsibility,” the commission stated.