



The National Industrial Court, Yenagoa Judicial Division, has ordered the authorities of Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, to reinstate four professors who were demoted by the institution.

Justice Bashir Attahiru Alkali, in a judgment on the case on Monday also awarded N20m to the affected professors as damages against the management of FUO.

The four dons are Steve Nwabuzor, Felina Nwadike, Sepribo Lawson-Jack, and Evans Eze, who were the claimants in the case that lasted three years.

They were among seven professors whose appointments were re-classified and downgraded to lecturer and senior lecturer cadres by the university’s Governing Council at its 10th meeting in 2018, citing “lack of requisite scholarship”.





Justice Alkali also ruled that “the claimants be reinstated to their full status, privileges, and entitlements by the institution.”

He further directed the FUO authorities to pay each of the four professors N5m for defamation and N200, 000 each for the cost of litigation.

Counsel for the claimants, Mr Okoko Mark, expressed satisfaction that they got justice in the matter as the court granted all the reliefs they had sought.

He said, “The judgment has been delivered in favour of the claimants, ordering their reinstatement and awarded damages to them. The judgment is to be complied with, within the next 30 days.”