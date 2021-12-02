Court remands three for ‘stealing’ handsets

A Shari’a Court sitting in Kano, on Thursday ordered that two teenagers and an adult be remanded in a correctional centre.

The two pleaded guilty to stealing an Infinix Hot 10 handset worth N70,000 and Infinix Hot 7, worth N35,000.

The police charged Mansir Usman, 19, Usaini Haruna, 18 and Musa Ahmad, 23, all residents of Sheka Quarters, Kumbotso Local Government, Kano, with criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.

The Judge, Dr Bello Khalid, ordered that the defendants be remanded in a correctional centre, pending sentencing.

He adjourned the matter until Dec. 21, for their sentence.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Abdul Wada, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Nov. 15 at Sheka Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area Kano.

He said on the same date, one Salim Shafiu reported the matter at Sheka Police Station.

Wada alleged that on the same date at about 3.30 pm the defendants, conspired and trespassed into Shafiu’s house and stole the two handsets.

He said the offences contravened the provision of Sections 120, 215 and 133 of the Kano State Sharia Law.