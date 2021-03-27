



An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a priest, Abdurasak Al-Sulati, popularly called Kewulere, for allegedly killing one Sumo Usman for money ritual.

The defendant was charge to court on a two-count charge of Criminal Conspiracy and Culpable Homicide Contrary to Sections 97 and 221 of Penal Code Law.

Magistrate Afusat Alege, who precided over the matter, ruled that the defendant should be kept in Oke-kura Correctional Centre, Ilorin.

She, therefore, adjourned the case until March 29, for further mention.





According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), the defendant, conspired with one Sheidu Mumini, Isiaka Dauda and Suleiman Usman to kill the deceased, and cut off his hands and head for money ritual.

The prosecuting Counsel, Sgt. Issa Abubakar, said the investigation is ongoing and prayed the court to order the remand of the defendant in custody.

He said the offences against the accused is culpable homicide which is not ordinarily bailable.

The Defendant Counsel, Adam Abdulrahman, however, prayed the court to discountenance the submission of the prosecutor on the basis that the offences against his client are mere allegations yet to be substantiated with facts.