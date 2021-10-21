Court remands Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody

A federal high court in Abuja has rejected the request of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to be moved to Kuje Correctional Service Centre.

This is the second time Kanu’s request has been turned down by the court.

In July, the IPOB leader asked to be moved to the prison, alleging that he had been “subjected to mental and psychological torture” by the Department of State Services (DSS).

However, the court refused to grant his request.

At the court session on Thursday, Kanu who was re-arraigned pleaded not guilty to an amended seven-count charge bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism preferred against him by the federal government.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, his lead counsel, asked the court to transfer him from the custody of the DSS to Kuje prison.

But Binta Nyako, the judge, refused the application.