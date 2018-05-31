A federal high court sitting in Kaduna has remanded Ramalan Yero, a former governor of the state, in prison.

Also remanded in prison by the court are Nuhu Wya, a former minister; Abubakar Gaya-Haruna, a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna; and Hamza Ishaq, a former secretary to the Kaduna state government.

The court remanded the four in prison during their arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday.

Yero has been under investigation over his alleged role in the disbursement of N750 million campaign fund for the PDP during the 2015 general election.