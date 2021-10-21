Court reinstates Barau Muazu as Emir of Kontagora

After previously restraining Mohammed Barau Muazu from parading himself as the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, the Minna High Court has vacated its previous order reinstating Muazu as emir.

On Wednesday, Justice Abdullahi Mikailu vacated the ex parte order brought before the court by 15 other princes who aspired to be appointed as 7th Emir.

The judge vacated the order after listening to the argument of the defendants’ counsel and adjourned the case till November 11, 2021 for hearing.

Barau’s lawyer argued that the current security situation in the country required the participation of traditional rulers in talking to their subjects on the issues of security, adding that the town should not be left without a king.

Before adjourning the matter, the Judge ruled that Muazu returns to the stool pending hearing and determination of the substantive suit.