A Federal High Court sitting in Jos on Friday quashed the remaining two counts charge on sale of 50 buses filed against Sen. Danjuma Goje.

Justice Babatunde Quadiri, the Presiding Judge, in a judgment, discharged Goje , after tOffice of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) applied for the withdrawal of the two charges.

The EFCC was prosecuting the former Governor until Friday, June 7, when it handed it over to the AGF to continue with prosecuting Goje and one Sabo Dakoro of the way and manner 50 old buses belonging to Gombe State Transport Company were sold Government functionaries during his reign as Governor between 2003 and 2011.

Newsmen report that the anti-graft Agency filed 21 count charge against Goje, but 19 of the charges were later struck out leaving only two count in Goje’s “submission of No Case”When the case came up for hearing on Friday, the counsel for the AGF, Pius Akutah, told the Court that he has an application to withdraw the charges against Goje.

“My Lord, we have an application having taken over the case and reviewed the 21 count charges of no submission and by the ruling of this court quashed 19 leaving only two count charges in which they are to enter defence.

“As it is, the Federal Ministry of Justice wishes to withdraw those two charges against the accused persons

“This action is in line with the power vested on the AGF by virtue of section 128 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 particularly sub section 1 of that section (128).

“It’s in accordance with the power vested on the AGF by the constitution that we wish to withdraw the charges before your Lordship.

“This is our humble application and urge your Lordship to grant our application, Akutah pleaded.

Responding, Mr Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), Counsel to Goje, did not opposed the application.

“My Lord, we are not opposing the application but we are urging your Lordship to evoke the provision of section 2(a)(b) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and acquit them of the charges.

“The same section gives your Lordship the discretionary power to make an order for the accused persons to be discharged and acquitted. My Lord have the power under Section III.

“As we urge your Lordship to consider our humble application, we wish thank you for your patience with us since 2011 when we started this journey on the case.

“We also wish to commend the AGF for wise decision in bringing this case to an end, “ Akintola stated.

Quadiri, in his ruling, said pursuant to Section 174(1) particularly sub-section (b) and coupled with Section 108 (2) of 2015, “ the application by the AGF to withdraw the charges is hereby granted.”

“The accused persons are hereby discharged, “ the judge held.