The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted permission to the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in the last governorship election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to travel to the United States of America for medical check-up on Tuesday.

The judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, however, ordered him to honour a fresh police invitation on May 6 (Monday), before travelling the next day.

In his ruling delivered on Friday, but whose enrolled order was sighted by newsmen on Monday, the court specifically directed the Police not to prevent the senator from embarking on his scheduled trip on May 7 as he honours the invitation on May 6.

In granting the senator permission to embark on the trip on May 7, the judge ordered him to return to the country on June 9.

Adeleke’s passport had been seized by the court last year as the bail condition granted him, following his arraignment before the judge on charges of examination malpractices.

Granting Adeleke’s request for his passport on Friday, the judge ordered the Chief Registrar of the court to release the passport to him to enable him to embark on the foreign trip.