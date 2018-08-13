The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has ordered a stay of execution of the arrest warrant issued against the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

Justice Abdul Aboki who gave the stay of execution order on Monday also adjourned the hearing of the suit filed by the INEC Chairman to September 17, 2018.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had earlier ordered the arrest of Yakubu, for failing to appear in court. The order for his arrest was given after he failed to appear in court.

Mahmood was summoned by the court, earlier in July, following the ruling by Justice Stephen Pam who dismissed a preliminary objection filed by the INEC chairman and the commission challenging the contempt suit brought against them by the Ejike Oguebego faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State.