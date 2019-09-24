<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Department of State Services to immediately release the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the order on Tuesday, adding that Sowore should be released to his counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), who is to produce him for arraignment whenever he is required.

Justice Taiwo also said the Publisher of Sahara Reporters must deposit his international passport and other travel documents with the court since charges have been filed against him and to ensure he is available for trial.



Falana had before the judgement said the order issued by the court on August 8, 2019 permitting the DSS to hold Sowore for 45 days expired on September 21, urging the court to issue a consequential order for his release.

The lawyer of the DSS, G. O. Agbadua, said since the charges had been filed against the activist on September 20, it was lawful to continue keeping Sowore until he is arraigned.

But Falana said: “Filing of charges cannot metamorphose into a detention order.

“A citizen cannot detain a citizen in anticipation of arraignment.”