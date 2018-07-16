A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of a parcel of land in Lekki Peninsula to the Federal Government, pending determination of a case of alleged fraud.

The judge, Justice Muslim Hassan, granted the interim order, following an ex parte application brought before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

EFCC joined as first to third respondents in the suit Akintayo Oloko, Macbosh Properties Ltd., and Safetrust Mortgage Bank.

The commission sought an interim order forfeiting the property measuring 5027.14 square metres, located at Lekki Peninsula Scheme at Block 116 Plot 3, Ikate Ancient City, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Lagos.

Counsel to the anti-graft agency, Mr. Anana Nkereuwem, told the court that the property is reasonably suspected to be connected to economic and financial crimes.

He, therefore, moved the application for the property to be temporarily attached, pending conclusion of investigations and prosecution of the case.

In a supporting affidavit attached to the motion, deposed to by Mr. Isaac Gong, an investigating officer of EFCC, the commission said it received a petition from one Mr. Kunle Ogunmefun against the respondents.

He said investigations revealed that the third respondent, Safetrust Mortgage Bank, proposed to construct three high rise buildings in 24 months.