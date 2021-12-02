Court orders DSS to release businessman detained over ‘link’ with IPOB

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, presided by Justice Anwuli Chikere has ordered the Department of State Security (DSS) to immediately release a Jalingo based businessman, Ntari Hassan Danladi, being detained by the agency.

Danladi was said to have been arrested on or about the 6th day of May 2021 and has been under the custody of the SSS without any complaint or charge filed against him by the Federal Government.

Justice Chikere made the order while delivering the ruling on a motion on notice marked FHC/ABJ/CS/450/2021), filed by Pius Danba Pius, on behalf of Danladi.

In an enrol order of the court sighted by newsmen on Thursday, Justice Chikere noted that the order to detain the Danladi was made on 24th day of June 2021 and that the order was to expire after ninety (90) days.

The court held that the 90 days expired on the 22nd day of September 2021.

“There is no application by the State Security Service for renewal of the detention order.

“That the order of detention having expired and there being no renewal, the 1st Respondent/Applicant is to be released from the custody of the State Security Service immediately” Justice Anwuli ordered.

She made no order as to cost.

The motion on notice dated 18th November 2021, and filed on November, 19, had prayed the court for an order directing the Respondent (SSS) to produce the

Applicant (Danladi) in Court immediately and show cause why he should not be released unconditionally having been detained for almost 6 months without a charge preferred against him.

Meanwhile, briefing judiciary reporters, Pius Danba Pius, said Danladi is being incarcerated in the detention facility of the DSS for allegedly having links with the outlawed Indigenous People s of Biafra.

He said Danladi was arrested in Jalingo by operatives of DSS, and since then, no charge has been preferred against him.

“We have obtained an order of the court for Ntari Hassan Danladi to be released immediately by the SSS.

“The order made on November 29, 2021, by Justice Anwuli Chikere has been served on the SSS through the Court’s bailiff.

“As at the time of this briefing, the SSS has refused to release our client, an action that is a flagrant disobedience to a valid order of the court,” Pius stated.

He, therefore, called on the SSS to as a matter of urgency, respect and obey the order of a court of competent jurisdiction