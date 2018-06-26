A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has ordered the Department of State Security (DSS) to allow detained Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe to have access to his lawyer.

Justice Binta Nyako made the order following an oral application by Abaribe’s counsel, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN) seeking the intervention of the court to the plight of his client.

The lawyer drew the attention of the court to the fact that his client who was arrested and detained by the ‎DSS since Friday last week was still being held incommunicado.

Meanwhile, supportes of the detained senator representing Abia South at the Senate, prosteted at the premises of the Federal High Court demanding for his unconditional release.

Although the court said it was not going to entertain the matter since the facts of his arrest and detention are not before it, however ‎said it was the constitutional right of anybody who is detained to have access to a lawyer of his or her choice.

Abaribe who had stood surety for the ‘missing’ leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was, on Tuesday, brought to court by operatives of the DSS in relations to the legal issues arising from Kanu’s bail.

‎But in a dramatic twist, one of the surety to Nnamdi Kanu, Tochukwu Uchendu, has filed a motion for an order of court directing the police to arrest and produce Nnamdi Kanu to court.