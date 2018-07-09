A Kano State High Court, presided over by Justice Muhammad Yahya, has ordered the arrest of the Chairman, State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission, Mr Muhuyi Magaji for alleged contempt of court.

In the court order he signed on July 5, by Justice Yahya said, “at the last adjourned date I made an order that the 1st Respondent/Contemptnor, Muhuyi Magaji must to be present in court and the order remains valid until set aside”.

He added in the Court order that, ”The Contemptnor is not in court today (Friday) and contempt proceedings cannot be heard in the absence of the contemptnor”.

“Therefore, I hereby ordered AIG Zone one, Kano, to arrest 1st Respondent/Contemptnor in person Muhyi Magaji and to produce him before this Court on 18th July 2018”.

The Judge, in his Court Order attached, an arrest warrant of the Chairman Muhuyi Magaji.

The state anti-graft boss has been in a lingering battle with the High Court sitting in Gezawa, in case being investigated by the agency involving the alleged illegal transfer of N100 million from state/local joint account from a Micro-finance Bank to one of the commercial banks in the state.

Muhuyi had on Thursday, July 4, addressed a news conference where he accused some judges in the state of sabotaging the activities of the agency’s fight against corruption by issuing ex-parte motions trying to stop investigation into some matters.

He alleged that some judges in the state had formed the habit of obstructing investigation of cases being carried out by the commission for their personal or selfish interest.

Efforts to contact the Anti-graft agency boss failed as he did not take the several phone calls from NAN.