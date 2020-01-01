<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State has ordered Adeyemi Fashola, aka as Naira Marley, to appear on January 14, 2020 for arraignment for alleged car theft.

The Magistrate, Tajudeen Elias, warned Marley that if he failed to appear, a bench warrant would be issued for his arrest.

Reports say that he made the order in the trial of three other defendants including two of Marley’s brothers.

The defendants, Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the arrest of Naira Marley.

They were arraigned on December 16, but Marley was absent.

The court granted the three defendants N500,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum.