An Osogbo Magistrates’ Court on Friday granted an ex parte motion filed by the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Dirkrullahi Akinropo, seeking an order compelling the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, to appear for trial over an alleged assault against him.

Akinropo, through his lawyer, Soji Oyetayo, approached the court with a motion dated February 27 seeking, among other reliefs, the court’s approval to file another application compelling the Oluwo to appear for trial.

The monarch also in a 41-paragraph affidavit in support of the motion alleged that Akanbi assaulted him in the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone XI, during a peace meeting on February 14.

In the ex parte motion filed before the court, Akinropo urged the court to stop the respondent from harassing, intimidating, threatening or attacking him or using thugs and miscreants to do so.





The applicant also sought an injunction restraining the respondent from further indulging in any act in any manner whatever likely to, or capable of causing the breach of public peace and tranquillity, and/or capable of endangering the life of the applicant in order to maintain peace pending the determination of the motion on notice to be brought pursuant to the leave herein.

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, while ruling on the ex parte motion, granted the relief sought by the Agbowu to file an application compelling Akanbi to appear before the court for trial.

Speaking with reporters after the session, Oyetayo said, “We sought an order seeking leave of the court to file another application to bind him (Oluwo) over. That was the application that was heard and granted today. When we file a motion on notice, it will be fixed for hearing.”