



Justice Slyvester Oriji of the FCT High Court Apo has said that the Nigerian police can go ahead with the investigation against the precious Chikwendu ex-wife to the former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode.

Precious Chikwendu, her lawyer, Enohor Moi-Wuyep, alongside the bailiff of the court were alleged to have served the court proceedings directly to the respondent.

However, counsel to the respondent appeared in protest at the proceedings saying that they have not been served with the processes

The Nigerian police had on several occasions invited the plaintiff to respond to the allegations of forgery.





Justice Oriji said it is the Police to investigate whether the acknowledgement containing the endorsement with the name of the respondent was actually forged or not.

The plaintiff had in her application alleged that the ex-minister has denied her custody of her children.

The former minister had in a press statement refuted the allegation made by the plaintiffs as false with no evidence to back her case.

The court ordered that a fresh hearing date be served on the respondent and adjourned the matter to 21st April 2021.