The Industrial Court of Nigeria in the Ibadan Judicial Division has stopped the conduct of the election to usher in new executive of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Oyo State Chapter.

The election was billed to hold on 6th and 7th November, 2019. Though investigation revealed that the conduct of the election commenced on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Saki before court order was served same day at NULGE Secretariat in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, hence, the election brought to an halt.

The suit stopping the election was filed by some members of the union, Comrade Ayanleke Kehinde Oluwasegun, Comrade Akinola Olaitan Gbolagade and Comrade Oyewumi Olaoye as claimants.

While the respondents are outgoing President of the Union in Oyo State, who is also the current Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the State; Comrade Sikiru Bayo Titilola-Sodo, for himself, also representing the entire state officers and members of the executive of Oyo State Chapter.

Others in the suit as respondents are the State EXCO of NULGE, Oyo State Chapter, NULGE National office, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel for himself as well representing the National Executive of the NULGE.