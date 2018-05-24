A High Court sitting in Jos, the Plateau State capital, has granted bail to the former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, and another accused person.

Mr Jang is standing trial for alleged corruption during his tenure in office.

At today’s sitting, the ruling judge, Justice Daniel Longji granted the former governor on the following conditions; two sureties in the sum of N100 million each.

One of the sureties must be a First Class traditional ruler within the jurisdiction.

Deposit of international passport.

While the second accused is to produce two sureties with N50 million each with one of the sureties must be a Permanent Secretary or anyone within that rank as well as submission of International Passport.