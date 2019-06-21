<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ruled that the Special Presidential Investigation Panel For Recovery of Public Property is competent to initiate criminal prosecution against Senator Albert Akpan Bassey.

The judge, Justice J.T Tsoho, in his ruling held that the Prosecutor of the Panel, Dr Celsus Ukpong, is competent to sign or initiate criminal prosecution and doesn’t require the consent of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to do so.

The suit, FHC/ABJ/CR/88/2018, between the Federal Republic of Nigeria versus Senator Akpan was filed before the Federal High Court.

He was arraigned before the Federal High Court by the Panel for refusal to declare his assets contrary to Section 3 (a) of the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provisions) Act, 2004.

The senator, however, objected to the competence of the panel to file charges against him.