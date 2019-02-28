



A Federal High Court in Abuja Tuesday granted a motion exparte to serve former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, through substituted means in a suit filed against him alleging that he was not a citizen of Nigeria.

The suit with motion number FHA/ABJ/CS/177/2019 which was filed on behalf of Incorporated Trustee of Egalitarian Mission for Africa was filed by Mr. Kayode Ajulo, a Human Rights lawyer based in Abuja.

The suit is challenging the eligibility of Atiku to contest the 2019 Presidential election on the ground that he was not a citizen of Nigeria but that of Cameroon.

The suit has among the defendants the PDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Justice Iyang Ekwo granted the motion exparte following the prayer of the plaintiff counsel, Mr. Akinola Oladimeji, that all means to serve the defendant, the originating motion proved abortive.

He said the motion exparte before the court is brought in pursuant to Order 6, rule 5 of the federal high court.

Oladimeji said that the motion exparte was supported by 11 paragraphs affidavit and a written address, prayed the court to do justice to the suit.

The judge, however, adjourned the suit until April 4, for mention.