



The National Industrial Court on Thursday granted leave to the National Assembly and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, to explore the possibility of out-of-court settlement.

At the resumed hearing of pending applications, the claimant’s counsel, Mr Anthony Ameh and counsel to the fourth and fifth defendants, Mr Charles Yoila, counsel to the fourth and fifth defendant both said they had motions before the court.

Ameh’s motion, seeking to amend his processes was granted by Justice Sanusi Kado.

The judge equally granted Yoila’s application to enter a memorandum of appearance when the other counsel did not object to the application.

Ameh, the claimant’s counsel thereby informed the court that the parties were already exploring the possibility of settling the matter out of court.

The counsel said that the Memorandum of Settlement was almost ready.

He also asked for an adjournment to enable them fine tune the document and file it before the court.

Adegoke Omoloja, counsel to the first, second and third defendants and Yoila confirmed that, that was their position also.

Kado adjourned the matter until April 8, for adoption of terms of settlement.

NAN recalls that the union had embarked on a warning strike and threatened to shut down the parliament to push for the payment of allowances allegedly owned its members.