A Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos on Monday has fixed May 16, for the arraignment of Senator David Jang who is being detained by the EFCC for misappropriation of funds.

Recall that that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had on Monday, May 7, preferred a 12 count charge bordering on alleged corruption and misappropriation on Jang.

Sen. Jang who currently represents Plateau North Senatorial District is alleged to have misappropriated over N6 billion two months to the end of his tenure as governor of Plateau State in 2015.

According to the charges, Jang is also said to have embezzled over N4 billion from the state coffers through a cashier in the office of the Secretary to the State Government, one Yusuf Pam, who is also charged along with Jang for also personally enriching himself with N11 million.

At the hearing, the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacob (SAN) representing the EFCC, moved an experte application, to prefer the charge to the court.

Jacob said that the case was listed for an experte application for leave and not arraignment, he further prayed the court to give them two days to produce the accused persons before the court for proper arraignment.

Counsel representing Sen. Jang, Robert Clarke (SAN) while responding, expressed shock that his client has been behind bars since May 7, without bail and proper arraignment.

Clarke added that the arraignment should have been done owing that his client had been served with papers and the court served with same.

The judge, Justice D.D Longji, in his ruling said that what the prosecuting counsel did was right, as the matter was not ready for arraignment.

Longji said that the matter was for an experte application to prefer the charges before the court adding that he had to acknowledge the matter before arraignment.

He added that he had also received the bail application for the accused persons but cannot act on it until they (accused persons) have been properly arraigned.

He thereafter adjourned the matter to May 16, for proper arraignment and hearing for the application for bail.

New Telegraph reports that over 200 Security men including Police, DSS and National Security and Civil Defense were position to secured the court in case of any breach of Law and order.

Meanwhile hundreds of Youths under the aegis of the Jang Support groups had protest what they term “jungle justice” of the senator. They queried why the senator was detained for 1 whole week, when he has been faithful in honouring all invitations by the EFCC.

The Youths had as early as 7:00am gather along the road linking the court holding Placards with inscriptions such as, ”Free Jang, Jang is the Messiah of the Middle Belt”.

Several who spoke to newsmen in Jos indicated that Jang’s detention is simply a witch-hunt to derail his plans to contest the 2019 presidential elections. They accused the current APC administration for injustice.