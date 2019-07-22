<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Zuba Chief Magistrates’ Court Abuja, on Monday fixed Aug. 20, for the trial of Sen. Elisha Abbo, who allegedly assaulted a nursing woman in Abuja.

The offence bordered on criminal force and assault which is contrary to section 263 and 264 of penal code.

The Magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, also ordered the prosecution counsel, to supply the defendant’s counsel with all the materials he intends to rely on to defend his client.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, O. Idachaba, told the court that Abbo was arraigned on July 8, based on preliminary investigation.

He further told the court that he received the case file late and the video that has gone viral is an electronically generated video which needed to be properly investigated.

He prayed the court to grant him an adjournment to complete investigation in the matter and to enable him serve the defendant’s​ counsel all the materials he intend to rely on.

Idachaba who cited Sections 350 (2) of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act 2015, added that it is mandatory for the prosecution to serve the defendant’s​ counsel with all the prove of evidence before a trail commences.

He therefore prayed the court to grant him date to open his case against the defendant and to enable him comply with the order 350(2) of ACJA 2015.

Counsel to Senator Abbo, Mr. Adegbite Adeniyi, did not oppose the oral application made by the prosecution counsel.

Adeniyi prayed the prosecution to serve him with all the evidence which he intend to rely on before the adjourn date.

Justice Ilelah adjourned the case until August 20 for hearing.

Newsmen recalled that Senator Abbo who represents Adamawa North senatorial zone, was docked on July 8 for allegedly assaulting a nursing mother, Warmate Osimibibra

The police alleged that the Senator committed the offence on May 11 at Pleasure Chest Shop, FA 45, located at Bannex Plaze, Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse II, Abuja.

He also alleged that Abbo slapped the complainant severally on her face and forcefully dragging her shirt without provocation.