An Abuja High Court has fixed May 31, 2019, for judgement in a suit filed by Tochi Michael accusing the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, of age falsification.

Justice Danlami Senchi fixed the date following the failure of the plaintiff and his counsel to appear before the court after filing their processes.

The plaintiff, in his originating summons, alleged that all official documents of the Acting CJN states that he was born on December 31, 1953.

But he claims that he is in possession of a document stating that Justice Muhammad was born on December 31, 1950.

The plaintiff and his counsel, have, however, failed for the second time, to appear before the court to substantiate their claim.