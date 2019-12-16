<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has adjourned ruling in a criminal matter involving an Ilorin based legal practitioner, Akeem Jimoh, who was charged for land fraud, till February 5, 2020.

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had sometime in July 2019 arraigned the embattled lawyer on a one-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence.

The charge stated: “That you, Akeem Jimoh, sometime in August 2011 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of the honourable court with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N150,000 from one Mr Ogunleye Benjamin for a plot of land which you knew to be false.”

The offence, according to the prosecution, was punishable under section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud Related Offences Act No.14 of 2006.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Monday, lead counsel to the defence, Olarewaju Aluko, in adopting his final written address, urged the court to discharge and acquit his client on the grounds that the prosecution has failed to link Jimoh to the alleged crime.